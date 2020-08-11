PRICING NOTICE: Decision to change publication time of Latin American steel prices

The prices subject to the change are:

The change follows a consultation period that ran from Tuesday July 14 to Tuesday August 11.

Moving the publication time to later in the day on Fridays will allow for more time in the week to assess these markets and to optimize the price review and publication process.

Fastmarkets is still running a consultation until Tuesday September 8 inviting feedback on a proposal to discontinue Argentina steel price assessments.

To provide feedback on these prices, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Felipe Peroni and Renato Rostás by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Felipe Peroni/Renato Rostás, re: Latin America steel prices’.

