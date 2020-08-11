PRICING NOTICE: Decision to change publication time of Latin American steel prices
Following a consultation period, Fastmarkets will change the publication time of its Latin American steel price assessments to Friday, 2-3pm New York time, from 2-3pm London time, with effect from Friday August 14.
The prices subject to the change are:
- MB-STE-0102 - Steel hot-rolled coil import, cfr main ports South America, $/tonne
- MB-STE-0133 - Steel hot-rolled coil (dry) export, fob main port Latin America, $/tonne
- MB-STE-0007 - Steel hot-rolled coil domestic monthly, exw Brazil, reais/tonne
- MB-STE-0003 - Steel hot-rolled coil monthly assessment domestic, exw Argentina, $/tonne
- MB-STE-0103 - Steel cold-rolled coil import, cfr main ports South America, $/tonne
- MB-STE-0132 - Steel cold-rolled coil export, fob main port Latin America, $/tonne
- MB-STE-0005 - Steel cold-rolled coil domestic monthly, exw Brazil, reais/tonne
- MB-STE-0001 - Steel cold-rolled coil monthly assessment domestic, exw Argentina, $/tonne
- MB-STE-0104 - Steel hot-dipped galvanized coil import, cfr main ports South America, $/tonne
- MB-STE-0006 - Steel hot-dipped galvanized coil domestic monthly, exw Brazil, reais/tonne
- MB-STE-0002 - Steel hot-dipped galvanized coil monthly assessment domestic, exw Argentina, $/tonne
- MB-STE-0134 - Steel heavy plate (thicker than 10mm) export, fob main port Latin America, $/tonne
- MB-STE-0101 - Steel plate import, cfr main ports South America, $/tonne
- MB-STE-0008 - Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) domestic monthly, delivered Brazil, reais/tonne
- MB-STE-0196 - Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) domestic monthly assessment, exw Argentina, $/tonne
- MB-STE-0130 - Steel wire rod (mesh quality) export, fob main port Latin America, $/tonne
- MB-STE-0128 - Steel billet export, fob main port Latin America, $/tonne
- MB-STE-0566 - Steel slab export, fob main port Brazil, $/tonne
The change follows a consultation period that ran from Tuesday July 14 to Tuesday August 11.
Moving the publication time to later in the day on Fridays will allow for more time in the week to assess these markets and to optimize the price review and publication process.
Fastmarkets is still running a consultation until Tuesday September 8 inviting feedback on a proposal to discontinue Argentina steel price assessments.
To provide feedback on these prices, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Felipe Peroni and Renato Rostás by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Felipe Peroni/Renato Rostás, re: Latin America steel prices’.
To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.