PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of China domestic coking coal price
The publication of Fastmarkets China Domestic Coking Coal price estimate for Monday March 9 was delayed due to an administrative error.
The Fastmarkets pricing database, MInD, has since been updated. Below are the details of the price.
Price name: MB-COA-0001 Hard coking coal domestic China spot market , Shanxi-origin, delivered Tangshan
Quality:
Volatile matter: 75
Y value: >16
Ash: <=11.5
Sulfur: <=1.4
Unit: yuan/tonne
Publication: Weekly, Monday
For more information or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Min Li by email at: min.li@fastmarkets.com or pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Min Li, re: Domestic China Coking Coal.’