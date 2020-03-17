PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of China domestic coking coal price
The publication of Fastmarkets China Domestic Coking Coal price estimate for Monday March 16 was delayed due to an administrative error.
The Fastmarkets pricing database, MInD, has since been updated. Below are the details of the price.
Price name: MB-COA-0001 Hard coking coal domestic China spot market, Shanxi-origin, delivered Tangshan
Quality:
Volatile matter: 75
Y value: >16
Ash: <=11.5
Sulfur: <=1.4
Unit: yuan/tonne
Publication: Weekly, Monday
For more information or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Min Li by email at: min.li@fastmarkets.com or pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Min Li, re: Domestic China Coking Coal.’