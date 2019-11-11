PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of chrome price assessments

The prices affected by the delay were:

Ferro-chrome index 50% Cr import, cif Shanghai, $/Ib contained Cr

Ferro-chrome lumpy Cr benchmark indicator, charge basis 52% (and high carbon), Europe, $/Ib

Chrome ore South Africa UG2 concentrates index basis 42%, cif China, $/tonne

The Fastmarkets price book and database have both since been updated.

For more information or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of this price, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Jon Stibbs by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Jon Stibbs, re: chrome prices’.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.