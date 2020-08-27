PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of cobalt prices, in-whs Rotterdam, August 27

The Fastmarkets price book and database have both since been updated.

The cobalt price assessments affected by the delay were:

MB-CO-0004 Cobalt alloy grade, in-whs Rotterdam, $ per lb

MB-CO-0005 Cobalt standard grade, in-whs Rotterdam, $ per lb

For more information, or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of these prices, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Michael Greenfield by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Michael Greenfield, re: cobalt prices.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology

