PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of cobalt prices, in-whs Rotterdam, August 27
The publication of Fastmarkets’ European cobalt price assessments on Thursday August 27 was delayed due to technical issues.
The Fastmarkets price book and database have both since been updated.
The cobalt price assessments affected by the delay were:
MB-CO-0004 Cobalt alloy grade, in-whs Rotterdam, $ per lb
MB-CO-0005 Cobalt standard grade, in-whs Rotterdam, $ per lb
For more information, or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of these prices, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Michael Greenfield by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Michael Greenfield, re: cobalt prices.’
To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology