PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of Europe, Korea noble alloys prices on June 3
The publication of some Fastmarkets noble alloys price assessments for Wednesday June 3 is delayed because of technical issues.
The noble alloy price assessments that are delayed and their prices for June 3 are as follows:
- MB-FEO-0001 - Ferro-molybdenum 65% Mo min, in-whs Rotterdam, $/kg Mo - $18.95-19.5 per kg
- MB-FEO-0003 - Molybdenum drummed molybdic oxide 57% Mo min, in-whs Rotterdam, $/lb Mo - $8.2-8.4 per lb
- MB-FEO-0004 - Molybdenum MB drummed molybdic oxide Mo, in-whs Busan, $/Ib - $8.3-8.5 per lb
- MB-FEU-0001 - Ferro-tungsten basis 75% W, in-whs dup Rotterdam, $/kg W - $26-27.5 per kg
- MB-FEV-0001 - Ferro-vanadium basis 78% V min, 1st grade, ddp Western Europe, $/kg V - $24.05-25 per kg
Fastmarkets will publish a further notification when these prices are updated in Fastmarkets’ pricing database, MInD.
For more information or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of these prices or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices please contact Ewa Manthey by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Ewa Manthey, re: noble alloys prices.’
To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.