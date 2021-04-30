PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of European aluminium scrap and secondary prices

Fastmarkets’ pricing database, MInD, will be updated at the earliest possible moment to reflect the below assessments for the following prices:

MB-AL-0019 - Aluminium scrap mixed turnings, delivered consumer Europe, €/tonne

April 23: €1,160-1,200 per tonne

April 30: €1,160-1,200 per tonne

MB-AL-0008 - Aluminium scrap cast, delivered consumer Europe, €/tonne

April 23: €1,250-1,300 per tonne

April 30: €1,270-1,310 per tonne

MB-AL-0013 - Aluminium scrap floated frag, delivered consumer Europe, €/tonne

April 23: €1,330-1,370 per tonne

April 30: €1,330-1,370 per tonne

MB-AL-0005 - Aluminium pressure diecasting ingot DIN226/A380, delivered Europe, €/tonne

April 23: €1,850-1,910 per tonne

April 30: €1,840-1,910 per tonne

For more information or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of these prices or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Alice Mason/Justin Yang by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Mason/Yang re: EU aluminium scrap prices.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.