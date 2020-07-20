PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of Japan aluminium billet premium

The aluminium 6063 extrusion quarterly billet premium, cif MJP, is a quarterly premium and is normally published on the third Friday of the first month of each quarter.

The price should, therefore, have been published on Friday July 17. It was instead published on Monday July 20. The price was $110-130 per tonne in the latest assessment.

For more information or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of this price, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Karen Ng by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading "FAO: Karen Ng, re: cif MJP quarterly billet premium."

