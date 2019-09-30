PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of manganese ore indices

The following indices were published in Fastmarkets’ price book later than scheduled:

Manganese ore 37% Mn, fob Port Elizabeth, $/dmtu

Manganese ore 44% Mn, cif Tianjin, $/dmtu

Manganese ore index 37% Mn, cif Tianjin, $/dmtu

These indices are available and up to date in Fastmarkets’ price book.

For more information or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter for these indices, please contact Jon Stibbs by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Jon Stibbs Re: Fastmarkets’ manganese dre index’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please go to www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.