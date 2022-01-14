PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of minor metals price assessments on Friday January 14 - London

Fastmarkets published the following prices later than their scheduled time of 2-3pm London time in its pricing database MInD on January 14: MB-SI-0001 Silicon grade 4-4-1 99% Si min, in-whs Rotterdam, €/tonne; MB-MG-0001 Magnesium 99.9%, in-whs Rotterdam, $/tonne; MB-CR-0001 Chromium alumino-thermic 99% min, in-whs Rotterdam, $/tonne; and MB-SI-0004 Silicon grade 5-5-3 98.5% Si min, in-whs Rotterdam, €/tonne.

The published prices were not affected and went out as intended at a slightly later time.

For more information, to provide feedback on the delayed publication,or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data

submitter to these prices, please contact Fola Malomo by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Fola Malomo Re: Fastmarkets’ Minors-Friday prices.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

