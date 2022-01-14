PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of minor metals price assessments on Friday January 14 - London
The publication of Fastmarkets’ price assessment for minor metals on Friday, January 14 was delayed due to an error in the review process
Fastmarkets published the following prices later than their scheduled time of 2-3pm London time in its pricing database MInD on January 14: MB-SI-0001 Silicon grade 4-4-1 99% Si min, in-whs Rotterdam, €/tonne; MB-MG-0001 Magnesium 99.9%, in-whs Rotterdam, $/tonne; MB-CR-0001 Chromium alumino-thermic 99% min, in-whs Rotterdam, $/tonne; and MB-SI-0004 Silicon grade 5-5-3 98.5% Si min, in-whs Rotterdam, €/tonne.
The published prices were not affected and went out as intended at a slightly later time.
For more information, to provide feedback on the delayed publication,or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data
submitter to these prices, please contact Fola Malomo by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Fola Malomo Re: Fastmarkets’ Minors-Friday prices.’
To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.