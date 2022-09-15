Methodology Contact us Login

PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of NA pulp price assessments

September 15, 2022
Pricing notice

Due to a peer reviewer delay, the Fastmarkets RISI NA pulp price assessments for Monday, Aug. 30 were published in Fastmarkets RISI’s price portal after the scheduled time of 1:30pm PST.

Fastmarkets RISI’s final August price assessments for US kraft pulp, China fluff, and European fluff were published later than the scheduled time of 1:30pm PST.

For more information, or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of these assessments, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these markets, please contact Bryan Smith, Deputy Editor of Global Pulp, by email at: bryan.smith@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: Re: Fastmarkets RISI NA pulp price assessments.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

