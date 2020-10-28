PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of UG2 chrome ore index, ferro-chrome benchmark indicator [CORRECTED]

The Fastmarkets’ price book and database have both since been updated.

The affected prices are:

Chrome ore South Africa UG2 concentrates index basis 42%, cif China, $/tonne

MB-FEC-0019 Ferro-chrome lumpy Cr benchmark indicator, charge basis 52% (and high carbon), Europe, $/Ib

For more information or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of these prices or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this index, please contact Jon Stibbs by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Jon Stibbs, re: UG2 chrome ore.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.



The original version of this notice erroneously referred to a separate price assessment for chrome ore. It has now been updated to reflect the fact that the Chrome ore South Africa UG2 concentrates index basis 42%, cif China was the price assessment that was published late.