PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of UK aluminium scrap prices

Fastmarkets’ pricing database, MInD, will be updated later in the day at around 10:45pm London time to reflect the price changes for the following prices:

MB-AL-0011 Aluminium scrap commercial pure cuttings, delivered consumer UK, £/tonne

August 5 price: £750-800

August 12 price: £750-800

MB-AL-0014 Aluminium scrap group 1 pure 99% & litho, delivered consumer UK, £/tonne

August 5 price: £1110-1150

August 12 price: £1110-1150

MB-AL-0009 Aluminium scrap clean HE9 extrusions, delivered consumer UK, £/tonne

August 5 price: £1110-1150

August 12 price: £1110-1150

MB-AL-0018 Aluminium scrap loose old rolled cuttings, delivered consumer UK, £/tonne

August 5 price: £470-530

August 12 price: £480-550

MB-AL-0282 Aluminium scrap baled old rolled cuttings, delivered consumer UK, £/tonne

August 5 price: £610-650

August 12 price: £620-660

MB-AL-0010 Aluminium scrap commercial cast, delivered consumer UK, £/tonne

August 5 price: £620-680

August 12 price: £620-680

MB-AL-0007 Aluminium scrap cast wheels, delivered consumer UK, £/tonne

August 5 price: £890-920

August 12 price: £890-920

MB-AL-0012 Aluminium scrap commercial turnings, delivered consumer UK, £/tonne

August 5 price: £350-420

August 12 price: £350-420

MB-AL-0015 Aluminium scrap group 7 turnings, delivered consumer UK, £/tonne

August 5 price: £230-250

August 12 price: £230-250

MB-AL-0016 Aluminium scrap LM24 pressure diecasting ingot, delivered consumer UK, £/tonne

August 5 price: £1125-1175

August 12 price: £1125-1175

MB-AL-0017 Aluminium scrap LM25/LM6 pressure diecasting ingot, delivered consumer UK, £/tonne

August 5 price: £1390-1430

August 12 price: £1390-1430

For more information or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of these prices or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Archie Hunter, Justin Yang and Amy Hinton by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Archie Hunter/Justin Yang/Amy Hinton re: UK aluminium scrap prices’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.