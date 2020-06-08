PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of weekly CIS export steel prices due to public holiday
Fastmarkets’ weekly price assessments for the CIS export steel market will not be published on June 8 because of a public holiday in Ukraine. Instead, the prices will be published on June 9.
The prices affected:
- CIS export cold rolled coil $ per tonne fob Black Sea
- CIS export hot rolled coil $ per tonne fob Black Sea
- CIS export heavy plate (10-50mm) $ per tonne fob Black Sea
- CIS export rebar $ per tonne fob Black Sea
- CIS export slab $ per tonne fob Black Sea
- CIS export wire rod (mesh quality) $ per tonne fob Black Sea
To provide feedback on the delayed publication of these prices, please contact Ross Yeo by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com; Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Ross Yeo, Delayed publication of CIS export steel prices.’
To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.