PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of weekly CIS export steel prices due to public holiday

The prices affected:

CIS export cold rolled coil $ per tonne fob Black Sea

CIS export hot rolled coil $ per tonne fob Black Sea

CIS export heavy plate (10-50mm) $ per tonne fob Black Sea

CIS export rebar $ per tonne fob Black Sea

CIS export slab $ per tonne fob Black Sea

CIS export wire rod (mesh quality) $ per tonne fob Black Sea

To provide feedback on the delayed publication of these prices, please contact Ross Yeo by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com; Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Ross Yeo, Delayed publication of CIS export steel prices.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.