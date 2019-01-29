PRICING NOTICE: Discontinuation of Antwerp, Vlissingen aluminium premiums

The decision follows a month-long consultation in which all feedback agreed with the discontinuation.

Market feedback was that these premiums are no longer a reference price in the market, given the substantial decline in stocks in these two cities, with the majority of the market now basing its business on an in-warehouse Rotterdam basis.

Fastmarkets MB’s Rotterdam duty-unpaid premium is published every day and the Rotterdam duty-paid premium is published bi-weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays.

All historical data relating to the Antwerp and Vlissingen premiums prior to their discontinuation will remain available in the pricing section of the Fastmarkets MB website.

If you have any comments on the discontinuation of these premiums, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to the Rotterdam aluminium premiums instead, please contact Alice Mason by email: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Alice Mason re: Aluminium Antwerp/Vlissingen premiums.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html or https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.