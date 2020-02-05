PRICING NOTICE: Discontinuation of China cobalt sulfate, exw standard-grade adjustment

The discontinuance of the China cobalt sulfate, exw standard-grade adjustment, which is calculated against Fastmarkets’ assessment of the all-in exw China cobalt sulfate price and the low end of the standard-grade cobalt price, follows a one-month consultation following its initial proposal.



Fastmarkets discovered that most market participants track its all-in exw China cobalt sulfate price and standard-grade cobalt price, and calculate the adjustment themselves by using either the same formula that Fastmarkets uses or a slightly different one.



Additionally, an increasing number of market participants are referring to Fastmarkets’ cobalt hydroxide payable indicator and standard-grade cobalt metal price to track the raw material prices for cobalt sulfate. Some cobalt hydroxide deals have also been linked to both assessments.

Historical data for the discontinued adjustment will remain available on the pricing section of the Fastmarkets website.

To provide feedback on this discontinuation, please contact Susan Zou by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Susan Zou re: discontinuation of cobalt sulfate adjustment.”

