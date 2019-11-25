PRICING NOTICE: Discontinuation of fortnightly mercury price assessment

Global mercury trade has reduced since the 2017 Minamata Convention on mercury – a legally binding international agreement aimed at tackling mercury pollution – came into force. The Convention has reached more than 100 party ratifications, and, as a result, mercury use is declining around the globe. Mercury trading in the spot market is therefore very limited, with a reduced number of participants and an illiquid market.

If you have any comments on the discontinuation of the mercury price, please contact Cristina Belda by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Cristina Belda re: Mercury price

All historical data relating to this price prior to its suspension will remain available in the pricing section of the Fastmarkets MB website.

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.