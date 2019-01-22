PRICING NOTICE: Discontinuation of four tin ingot premium assessments in Rotterdam, Singapore, Shanghai

The decision follows a month-long consultation period which did not receive any feedback. Therefore, Fastmarkets MB has discontinued the 99.85% tin ingot premiums in-warehouse Rotterdam and cif Shanghai and the 99.9% tin ingot premiums for standard and low-lead purities in-warehouse Singapore.

All historical data relating to these premiums prior to their discontinuation will remain available in the pricing section of the Fastmarkets MB website.

Fastmarkets MB will continue to publish tin premium assessments for the 99.9% standard and low-lead purities in Rotterdam and Shanghai, as well as assessments for Taiwan, Baltimore and US Midwest locations.

If you have any comments on the discontinuation of these premiums, please contact Hassan Butt by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Hassan Butt, re: Fastmarkets MB tin premiums.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html or https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.