PRICING NOTICE: Discontinuation of Indian zinc premiums

Spot trading interest has been minimal for imported zinc due to the persistently soft rupee against the dollar and local production is said to be sufficient to meet domestic demand in India.

Market participants cited a little interest in the following two bi-weekly premiums during the consultation period, which ended on February 11.

The prices will be discontinued from the week commencing Monday February 17.

All historical data relating to this price prior to its suspension will remain available in the pricing section of the Fastmarkets MB website.

If you are affected by this price discontinuation, please contact pricing@fastmarkets.com.

