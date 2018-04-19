PRICING NOTICE: Discontinuation of one zircon grade, launch of another

After a consultation period, Industrial Minerals has today suspended the following grade of zircon, effective April 18, 2018:

Zircon premium grade min 66.5% ZrO2 bulk FOB Australia US $ per tonne

Industrial Minerals has suspended this grade after assessing that FOB terms are no longer representative of global market contracts.

Since Europe represents a large market in terms of zircon consumption outside of China, Industrial Minerals launched the following price assessment on April 18, 2018:



Zircon, premium grade, min 66.5% ZrO2, CIF Spain, $/tonne



To consistently provide the market with the most relevant data, Industrial Minerals will continue to assess prices for the following grades:

Zircon, premium grade, min 66.5% ZrO2, bulk, CIF China, $/tonne

Zircon, standard grade, min 65.5% ZrO2, CIF China, $/tonne



All historical data relating to these prices prior to their suspension will be retained and can be made available to subscribers upon request.

