PRICING NOTICE: Discontinuation of Singapore, Malaysia zinc in-warehouse premiums

The decision follows a month-long consultation period which did not receive any feedback. The decision is based on previous feedback that there is limited use for these premiums as reference prices, with the majority of market participants basing their business on Singapore and Malaysia premiums on a fca basis.

The discontinued premiums are as follows:

All historical data relating to Singapore and Malaysia in-warehouse zinc premiums prior to their discontinuation will continue to be available in the pricing section of the Fastmarkets MB website.

Fastmarkets continues to publish weekly premium assessments on a Singapore fca basis and Malaysia fca basis on Tuesdays.

If you have any comments on the discontinuation of these premiums or want to contribute to our zinc premiums on an fca basis, please contact Ellie Wang/ Anna Xu by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Ellie Wang / Anna Xu re: Zinc Singapore/Malaysia premiums.

