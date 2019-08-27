PRICING NOTICE: Discontinuation of third-party ferrous scrap, non-ferrous scrap and foundry ingot prices
Fastmarkets MB has today discontinued 40 steel scrap, non-ferrous scrap and foundry ingot prices.
After a two-month notice period, Fastmarkets MB has delisted and ceased the publication of steel scrap prices from BDSV; aluminium alloy prices from Affimet; zinc alloy prices from Brock Metals; and non-ferrous scrap and foundry alloy prices from Lettre D’Information Metaux, Assomet and CF Booth.
A full list is below:
- BDSV No E40 shredded steel scrap € per tonne Composite Sales Price ex Yard
- BDSV No E2/8 new steel scrap € per tonne Composite Sales Price ex Yard
- BDSV No E1 old steel scrap € per tonne Composite Sales Price ex Yard
- BDSV No E5 steel scrap turnings € per tonne Composite Sales Price ex Yard
- BDSV No E3 old thick steel scrap € per tonne Composite Sales Price ex Yard
- Lettre d’Information Metaux Aluminium Scrap Pure cuttings France € per 1,000kg
- Lettre d’Information Metaux Aluminium Scrap Commercial cast France € per 1,000kg
- Lettre d’Information Metaux Aluminium Scrap Old rolled France € per 1,000kg
- Lettre d’Information Metaux Copper Scrap Mixed (96%) France € per 1,000kg
- Lettre d’Information Metaux Copper Scrap No.1 Bright France € per 1,000kg
- Lettre d’Information Metaux Copper Scrap Brass Plate Cuttings 70/30 France € per 1,000kg
- Lettre d’Information Metaux Copper Scrap Electro cuttings France € per 1,000kg
- Lettre d’Information Metaux Copper Scrap Brass Turnings France € per 1,000kg
- Lettre d’Information Metaux Copper Scrap Mixed Brass France € per 1,000kg
- Aluminium Scrap Old mixed scrap Italy € per tonne (Assomet)
- Aluminium Scrap Pure cuttings Italy € per tonne (Assomet)
- Aluminium Scrap Commercial cast Italy € per tonne (Assomet)
- Copper Scrap EN 12861-S-Cu-Zn-1-A-Cu 63.5% Italy € per 1,000kg (Assomet)
- Copper Scrap New from tubes, strips etc EN 12861-S-Cu-4 Italy € per 1,000kg (Assomet)
- Copper Scrap Enamelled wire EN 12861-S-Cu-3 tic Italy € per 1,000kg (Assomet)
- Copper Scrap Mixed from valves/taps EN 12861-S-Cu-Zn-6 Italy € per 1,000kg (Assomet)
- Copper Scrap Electrolytic dd EN 12861-S-Cu-2 Italy € per 1,000kg (Assomet)
- Copper Scrap Old from tubes, strips etc 12861-S-Cu-7 Italy € per 1000kg (Assomet)
- Copper Scrap Several 95% m/m 12861-S-Cu-Zn-7 Italy € per 1000kg (Assomet)
- AS 12 AFFIMET (France) € per tonne
- AS 12 UN AFFIMET (France) € per tonne
- AS 5 U3 AFFIMET (France) € per tonne
- AS 9 U3 AFFIMET (France) € per tonne
- Aluminium Bronze AB1 United Kingdom £ per tonne, ex-works
- Aluminium Bronze AB2 United Kingdom £ per tonne, ex-works
- Brass ingot 63/35 (BS1400 SCB3) United Kingdom £ per tonne ex-works
- Brass ingot High Tensile HTB1 (30 tonnes) United Kingdom, £ per tonne ex-works
- Gunmetal Ingot LG2 85/5/5/5 United Kingdom £ per tonne, ex-works
- Gunmetal Ingot LG4 87/7/3/3 United Kingdom £ per tonne, ex-works
- Gunmetal Ingot G1.1 1/2 Pb United Kingdom £ per tonne, ex-works
- Phosphor Bronze PB1 ingot, £ per tonne, ex-works C.F. Booth
- Phosphor Copper ingot 10% United Kingdom £ per tonne, ex-works
- Phosphor Copper ingot 15% P £ per tonne, ex-works, C.F. Booth
- Brock Metal ZL3
- Brock Metal ZL5
These prices will no longer be available in Fastmarkets MB’s price book nor in the pricing pages of the Fastmarkets MB Daily PDF publication.
To provide feedback on this delisting or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to Fastmarkets’ proprietary ferrous scrap, non-ferrous scrap and foundry ingot prices, contact Archie Hunter or Andrew Wells by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Archie Hunter/Andrew Wells, re: ferrous scrap, non-ferrous scrap and foundry ingot prices.’
To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, visit: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology