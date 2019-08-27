PRICING NOTICE: Discontinuation of third-party ferrous scrap, non-ferrous scrap and foundry ingot prices

After a two-month notice period, Fastmarkets MB has delisted and ceased the publication of steel scrap prices from BDSV; aluminium alloy prices from Affimet; zinc alloy prices from Brock Metals; and non-ferrous scrap and foundry alloy prices from Lettre D’Information Metaux, Assomet and CF Booth.

A full list is below:

BDSV No E40 shredded steel scrap € per tonne Composite Sales Price ex Yard

BDSV No E2/8 new steel scrap € per tonne Composite Sales Price ex Yard

BDSV No E1 old steel scrap € per tonne Composite Sales Price ex Yard

BDSV No E5 steel scrap turnings € per tonne Composite Sales Price ex Yard

BDSV No E3 old thick steel scrap € per tonne Composite Sales Price ex Yard

Lettre d’Information Metaux Aluminium Scrap Pure cuttings France € per 1,000kg

Lettre d’Information Metaux Aluminium Scrap Commercial cast France € per 1,000kg

Lettre d’Information Metaux Aluminium Scrap Old rolled France € per 1,000kg

Lettre d’Information Metaux Copper Scrap Mixed (96%) France € per 1,000kg

Lettre d’Information Metaux Copper Scrap No.1 Bright France € per 1,000kg

Lettre d’Information Metaux Copper Scrap Brass Plate Cuttings 70/30 France € per 1,000kg

Lettre d’Information Metaux Copper Scrap Electro cuttings France € per 1,000kg

Lettre d’Information Metaux Copper Scrap Brass Turnings France € per 1,000kg

Lettre d’Information Metaux Copper Scrap Mixed Brass France € per 1,000kg

Aluminium Scrap Old mixed scrap Italy € per tonne (Assomet)

Aluminium Scrap Pure cuttings Italy € per tonne (Assomet)

Aluminium Scrap Commercial cast Italy € per tonne (Assomet)

Copper Scrap EN 12861-S-Cu-Zn-1-A-Cu 63.5% Italy € per 1,000kg (Assomet)

Copper Scrap New from tubes, strips etc EN 12861-S-Cu-4 Italy € per 1,000kg (Assomet)

Copper Scrap Enamelled wire EN 12861-S-Cu-3 tic Italy € per 1,000kg (Assomet)

Copper Scrap Mixed from valves/taps EN 12861-S-Cu-Zn-6 Italy € per 1,000kg (Assomet)

Copper Scrap Electrolytic dd EN 12861-S-Cu-2 Italy € per 1,000kg (Assomet)

Copper Scrap Old from tubes, strips etc 12861-S-Cu-7 Italy € per 1000kg (Assomet)

Copper Scrap Several 95% m/m 12861-S-Cu-Zn-7 Italy € per 1000kg (Assomet)

AS 12 AFFIMET (France) € per tonne

AS 12 UN AFFIMET (France) € per tonne

AS 5 U3 AFFIMET (France) € per tonne

AS 9 U3 AFFIMET (France) € per tonne

Aluminium Bronze AB1 United Kingdom £ per tonne, ex-works

Aluminium Bronze AB2 United Kingdom £ per tonne, ex-works

Brass ingot 63/35 (BS1400 SCB3) United Kingdom £ per tonne ex-works

Brass ingot High Tensile HTB1 (30 tonnes) United Kingdom, £ per tonne ex-works

Gunmetal Ingot LG2 85/5/5/5 United Kingdom £ per tonne, ex-works

Gunmetal Ingot LG4 87/7/3/3 United Kingdom £ per tonne, ex-works

Gunmetal Ingot G1.1 1/2 Pb United Kingdom £ per tonne, ex-works

Phosphor Bronze PB1 ingot, £ per tonne, ex-works C.F. Booth

Phosphor Copper ingot 10% United Kingdom £ per tonne, ex-works

Phosphor Copper ingot 15% P £ per tonne, ex-works, C.F. Booth

Brock Metal ZL3

Brock Metal ZL5

These prices will no longer be available in Fastmarkets MB’s price book nor in the pricing pages of the Fastmarkets MB Daily PDF publication.

To provide feedback on this delisting or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to Fastmarkets’ proprietary ferrous scrap, non-ferrous scrap and foundry ingot prices, contact Archie Hunter or Andrew Wells by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Archie Hunter/Andrew Wells, re: ferrous scrap, non-ferrous scrap and foundry ingot prices.’

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, visit: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology