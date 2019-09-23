PRICING NOTICE: Discontinuation of weekly southern China steel price assessments

The decision to discontinue these follows a one-month consultation.



These prices will no longer be available in Fastmarkets’ price book or in the pricing pages of the Fastmarkets Daily PDF.

Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) domestic, ex-whs Southern China, yuan/tonne Steel wire rod (mesh quality) domestic, ex-whs Southern China, yuan/tonne

Steel sections domestic, ex-whs Southern China, yuan/tonne

Steel hot-rolled coil domestic, ex-whs Southern China, yuan/tonne

Steel cold-rolled coil domestic, delivered Southern China, yuan/tonne

Steel hot-dipped galvanized coil domestic, delivered whs Southern China, yuan/tonne

Steel plate domestic, delivered whs Southern China, yuan/tonne

To provide feedback on this delisting or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Jessica Zong and Miranda Song by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Jessica Zong/Miranda Song, re: Southern China weekly steel prices.”