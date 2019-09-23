PRICING NOTICE: Discontinuation of weekly southern China steel price assessments
Fastmarkets has discontinued its weekly price assessments for long and flat steel products in southern China.
The decision to discontinue these follows a one-month consultation.
These prices will no longer be available in Fastmarkets’ price book or in the pricing pages of the Fastmarkets Daily PDF.
- Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) domestic, ex-whs Southern China, yuan/tonne Steel wire rod (mesh quality) domestic, ex-whs Southern China, yuan/tonne
- Steel sections domestic, ex-whs Southern China, yuan/tonne
- Steel hot-rolled coil domestic, ex-whs Southern China, yuan/tonne
- Steel cold-rolled coil domestic, delivered Southern China, yuan/tonne
- Steel hot-dipped galvanized coil domestic, delivered whs Southern China, yuan/tonne
- Steel plate domestic, delivered whs Southern China, yuan/tonne
To provide feedback on this delisting or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Jessica Zong and Miranda Song by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Jessica Zong/Miranda Song, re: Southern China weekly steel prices.”To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.