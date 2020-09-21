PRICING NOTICE: Extension of consultation on proposed amendments to spodumene assessments

The consultation, which started on August 20 and can be found here, was originally scheduled to end on September 18, but will now end seven days from the date of this notice on September 28.

The amendments will take place, subject to market feedback, on September 29.

Fastmarkets’ specifications are intended to be wide enough so as to incorporate as much spot market activity as possible, while also being narrow enough so as to reflect a mainstream, tradeable range that reflects changing market trends and captures price moves.

To provide feedback on these proposals or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact the price reporters Dalila Ouerghi or Carrie Shi by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Dalila Ouerghi/Carrie Shi, re: amendments to Spodumene price assessments specifications.”

