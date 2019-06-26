PRICING NOTICE: Extension of consultation to launch daily containerized steel scrap cfr Vietnam assessment

Responses to the original consultation could not definitively define the liquidity of a daily spot market and its suitability for a daily price assessment.

The proposed specification is as follows:

Assessment: Steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20) containerized import, cfr main port Vietnam, $/tonne

Quality: Heavy melting scrap (HMS) 1&2 (80:20) mix

Quantity: Containerized

Location: cfr southern Vietnam

Timing: Up to three months

Unit: US$ per tonne

Payment terms: Letter of credit

Publication: Daily, 5-6pm Singapore time

To provide feedback on this proposal or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Paul Lim by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Paul Lim, re: daily containerized ferrous scrap cfr Vietnam’.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.