PRICING NOTICE: Fastmarkets launches nickel sulfate reference prices

The consultation for this price launch began on Monday March 1, 2021, and ended on Wednesday March 31, 2021.

The price specifications are as follows:

MB-NI-0246 Nickel sulfate, cif China, Japan and Korea, $ per tonne

Quality: Accepted by buyer for use in battery applications with chemical composition: Ni content, base 22.3% max, min 22%, cobalt 50ppm max

Quantity: 1 metric tonne

Location: cif main ports China, Japan, Korea (other ports normalized)

Timing: Within 60 days

Unit: US dollars per tonne

Publication: Monthly, first working day of each month, 4pm London time

MB-NI-0247 Nickel sulfate premium, cif China, Japan and Korea, $ per tonne

Quality: Accepted by buyer for use in battery applications with chemical composition: Ni content, base 22.3% max, min 22%, cobalt 50ppm max

Quantity: 1 metric tonne

Location: cif China, Japan and Korea, on top of monthly average LME nickel cash price

Timing: Within 60 days

Unit: US dollars per tonne

Publication: Monthly, first working day of each month, 4pm London time

If you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please email Juliet Walsh at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Juliet Walsh, re Nickel sulfate cif CJK $ per tonne, Nickel Sulfate premium cif CJK $ per tonne.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.