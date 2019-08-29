PRICING NOTICE: Fastmarkets MB’s’ 65% Fe Iron Ore Index Missing Historical Data in Excel Add-in

The missing data was from November 26, 2014 to December 5, 2014; December 16, 2014; from December 22, 2014 to January 5, 2015; January 16, 2015; and from January 19, 2015 to March 19, 2015.

The full missing data listed above has been added to the data series in the Excel Add-In.

This data was showing correctly in Price Book and the Historical file in the mbironoreindex.com website.



Please click here to see the complete historical price series for Fastmarkets MB’s 65% Fe Brazil-origin iron ore fines index, use the Fastmarkets Excel Add-in or download the Historical spreadsheet on the mbironoreindex.com website.

To provide feedback on these prices or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Peter Hannah by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Peter Hannah, re: Fastmarkets MB’s 65% Fe Iron Ore Index Historical Data.

To see all Fastmarkets pricing methodology and specification documents, please go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.