PRICING NOTICE: Fastmarkets to launch cfr China steel billet price

The assessment will be made on a cfr eastern China ports basis. Price points for other ports in mainland China obtained directly from active market participants will be normalized to a cfr eastern China basis.

The specifications for the proposed assessment are as follows:

Steel billet, import, cfr China, $/tonne Quality: 120x120mm to 150x150mm, length 12m, 3sp grade

Quantity: 5,000-50,000 tonnes

Location: cfr eastern China ports (normalized for other mainland Chinese sea ports)

Timing: 4-8 weeks

Unit: $ per tonne

Payment terms: Letter of credit on sight

Publication: Weekly, Friday, 5-6pm Shanghai time

If you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to Fastmarkets’ steel billet pricing, please contact Jessica Zong or Lee Allen by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Jessica Zong/Lee Allen, re: China steel billet price.”