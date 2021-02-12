PRICING NOTICE: Fastmarkets to launch inferred low-carbon aluminium calculations

The low-carbon aluminium differentials are being launched following a two-month market consultation.

An inferred number is a calculation using existing Fastmarkets numbers. The new inferred prices will take the midpoint of the underlying premium and add the midpoint of the relevant low-carbon aluminium differential.

Fastmarkets will publish the following inferred calculations:

Aluminium P1020A premium, in-whs dup Rotterdam, inferred low-carbon midpoint, $/tonne

Aluminium P1020A premium, in-whs dp Rotterdam, inferred low-carbon midpoint, $/tonne

Aluminium 6063 extrusion billet premium, ddp Italy (Brescia region), inferred low-carbon midpoint, $/tonne

Aluminium 6063 extrusion billet premium, ddp North Germany (Ruhr region), inferred low-carbon midpoint, $/tonne

The inferred calculations will be published on March 5 alongside the first publication of Fastmarkets’ P1020A and VAP low-carbon aluminium differentials.

The number of inferred calculations may expand if there is demand. Fastmarkets may also in the future look at developing inferred calculations using a range, rather than the midpoint.

The low-carbon differentials could be used on top of Fastmarkets’ underlying European P1020 and VAP premiums including, but not limited to:

MB-AL-0346 Aluminium P1020A premium, in-whs dup Rotterdam, $/tonne

MB-AL-0004 Aluminium P1020A premium, in-whs dp Rotterdam, $/tonne

MB-AL-0316 Aluminium P1020A premium, fca dp Italy $/tonne

MB-AL-0319 Aluminium P1020A premium, fca dp Spain, $/tonne

MB-AL-0300 Aluminium 6063 extrusion billet premium, ddp Italy (Brescia region), $/tonne

MB-AL-0302 Aluminium 6063 extrusion billet premium, ddp North Germany (Ruhr region)

MB-AL-0002 Aluminium 6063 extrusion billet premium, in-whs dp Rotterdam, $/tonne

MB-AL-0299 Aluminium 6063 extrusion billet premium, ddp Spain, $/tonne

MB-AL-0339 Aluminium primary foundry alloy silicon 7 ingot premium, ddp Germany, $/tonne

MB-AL-0340 Aluminium primary foundry alloy silicon 7 ingot premium, ddp Eastern Europe, $/tonne

The low-carbon VAP assessment could also be used as an upcharge for other aluminium products such as slab and wire rod, which Fastmarkets does not currently price.

Learn more about the launch of Fastmarkets’ low-carbon aluminium differentials here.

To provide feedback on the differentials above or to become a data submitter, please contact Alice Mason and Justin Yang by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Alice Mason/Justin Yang, re: Green Aluminium.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.