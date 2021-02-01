PRICING NOTICE: Fastmarkets to launch low-carbon aluminium differentials

This launch follows the completion of a two-month market consultation.

The first publication of the low-carbon differentials will be on Friday March 5, and on the first Friday of every subsequent month.

The specifications are as follows:

Aluminium low-carbon differential P1020A , Europe, $/tonne

Carbon limit: 4tCO2e per tonne of aluminium produced, Scope 1 and 2 emissions*

Quality: P1020A or 99.7% minimum Al purity (Si 0.10% max, Fe 0.20% max). Ingot

Quantity: Min 100 tonnes

Location: Europe

Unit: USD/tonne

Timing: Within three months

Type: Assessed range

Publication: Monthly, first Friday of the month. 4pm London

Aluminium low-carbon differential value-added product, Europe, $/tonne

Carbon limit: 4tCO2e per tonne of aluminium produced, Scope 1 and 2 emissions*

Products: Extrusion billet, primary foundry alloy, wire rod, slabs

Quantity: Min 100 tonnes

Location: Europe

Unit: USD/tonne

Timing: Within three months

Type: Assessed range

Publication: Monthly, first Friday of the month. 4pm London

* Fastmarkets will define low-carbon aluminium originating from smelters that emit a maximum of 4tCO2e per tonne of aluminium produced under Scope 1 and 2 emissions. Scope 1 and 2 includes direct carbon emissions from the smelter itself and indirect emissions from the power source of the smelter.

The differential can be assessed as an upcharge or discount on top of existing European P1020 and VAP premiums, $ per tonne and will be published on a monthly basis.

Fastmarkets will closely track the liquidity and volatility in these markets with a view to increasing frequency if needed.

Fastmarkets will also closely monitor developments in the VAP market. If there is a price divergence in the market, Fastmarkets might look to split the VAP basket into separate product differentials, such as an individual differential for billet.

The assessments will be expressed as a differential rather than a separate all-in premium to protect liquidity on existing Fastmarkets aluminium benchmarks, which are currently used as settlements for futures exchange contracts.

The differentials could be used on top of Fastmarkets’ underlying European P1020 and VAP premiums including, but not limited to:

MB-AL-0346 Aluminium P1020A premium, in-whs dup Rotterdam, $/tonne

MB-AL-0004 Aluminium P1020A premium, in-whs dp Rotterdam, $/tonne

MB-AL-0316 Aluminium P1020A premium, fca dp Italy $/tonne

MB-AL-0319 Aluminium P1020A premium, fca dp Spain, $/tonne

MB-AL-0300 Aluminium 6063 extrusion billet premium, ddp Italy (Brescia region), $/tonne

MB-AL-0302 Aluminium 6063 extrusion billet premium, ddp North Germany (Ruhr region), $/tonne

MB-AL-0002 Aluminium 6063 extrusion billet premium, in-whs dp Rotterdam, $/tonne

MB-AL-0299 Aluminium 6063 extrusion billet premium, ddp Spain, $/tonne

MB-AL-0339 Aluminium primary foundry alloy silicon 7 ingot premium, ddp Germany, $/tonne

MB-AL-0340 Aluminium primary foundry alloy silicon 7 ingot premium, ddp Eastern Europe, $/tonne

The low-carbon VAP assessment could also be used as an upcharge for other aluminium products, such as slab and wire rod, which Fastmarkets does not currently price.

Fastmarkets will publish a full low-carbon aluminium methodology before the price launch.

To provide feedback on the differentials above or to become a data submitter, please contact Alice Mason and Justin Yang by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Alice Mason/Justin Yang, re: Green Aluminium.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/ about-us/methodology.