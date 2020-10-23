PRICING NOTICE: Holiday pricing schedule for 2020-2021

Click on the image below to view the Fastmarkets holiday pricing schedule for base metals, minors, ores & alloys and industrial minerals, and ferrous prices for 2020 and 2021.

The 2020 calendar has been updated to include the extended Lunar New Year holiday in China, which affected certain prices. See the following pricing notices for further details:

PRICING NOTICE: Friday Jan 31 China-focused minor metals, ores & alloys content and pricing

PRICING NOTICE: Friday Jan 31 China-focused steel content and pricing

PRICING NOTICE: Friday Jan 31 China-focused base metals content and pricing

If you have any questions about Fastmarkets’ pricing calendar, please contact Fastmarkets global base metals editor Juliet Walsh at juliet.walsh@fastmarkets.com, Fastmarkets global minor metals, ores & alloys and industrial minerals editor Fleur Ritzema at fritzema@fastmarkets.com or global steel editor Andrew Wells at andrews.wells@fastmarkets.com.

