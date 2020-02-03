PRICING NOTICE: Launch of daily cobalt price assessments

Folllowing a consultation period in 2019, Fastmarkets has launched daily price assessments for cobalt standard grade, in-whs Rotterdam, $/lb and cobalt alloy grade, in whs Rotterdam $/lb.

The increase in frequency is intended to provide greater transparency and to respond more quickly to volatility and price moves in the cobalt market than with the previous twice-weekly pricing.

Follow the links below for details of last year’s consultation on daily pricing:

PRICING NOTICE: Fastmarkets consultation on daily cobalt pricing

PRICING NOTICE: Increase in frequency of cobalt price assessments to daily

Conclusions from Fastmarkets’ consultation on daily cobalt pricing

FREE WEB SEMINAR: Cobalt pricing - volatility, spot volumes and increasing frequency

All historical data relating to these two price assessments prior to the frequency increase remains available in the pricing section of the Fastmarkets MB website.

To provide feedback on these price assessments, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to our cobalt price discovery, please contact Charlotte Radford by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Charlotte Radford re: daily cobalt pricing.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.