PRICING NOTICE: Launch of electrolytic manganese flake export price
Fastmarkets will launch a Chinese export price assessment for electrolytic manganese flake on Friday May 10.
After a consultation period, Fastmarkets will launch a weekly price assessment for electrolytic manganese flake, 99.7% basis, fob China, $/tonne.
The introduction of the price will expand Fastmarkets’ current price coverage for electrolytic manganese flake, providing the market with a regular reference for the Chinese manganese flake market.
The specifications for the price assessment are as follows:
Assessment: Electrolytic manganese flake, 99.7% basis, fob China, $/tonne
Dimensions: Flake; Mn: 99.7% basis; S: 500 ppm max; P: 50 ppm max; C: 400 ppm max; Fe+Se+Si: 0.205% max; packaged as big bags or steel drums
Quantity: 20 tonnes minimum
Location: China main ports
Timing: Spot, within one week
Unit: USD per tonne
Payment terms: TT or LC
Publication: Weekly. Friday 2-3pm London time
To provide feedback on this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Huaqing Fu by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Huaqing Fu, re: Electrolytic manganese flake fob China price.’
To see all Fastmarkets pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html