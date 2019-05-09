PRICING NOTICE: Launch of electrolytic manganese flake export price

After a consultation period, Fastmarkets will launch a weekly price assessment for electrolytic manganese flake, 99.7% basis, fob China, $/tonne.

The introduction of the price will expand Fastmarkets’ current price coverage for electrolytic manganese flake, providing the market with a regular reference for the Chinese manganese flake market.

The specifications for the price assessment are as follows:

Assessment: Electrolytic manganese flake, 99.7% basis, fob China, $/tonne

Dimensions: Flake; Mn: 99.7% basis; S: 500 ppm max; P: 50 ppm max; C: 400 ppm max; Fe+Se+Si: 0.205% max; packaged as big bags or steel drums

Quantity: 20 tonnes minimum

Location: China main ports

Timing: Spot, within one week

Unit: USD per tonne

Payment terms: TT or LC

Publication: Weekly. Friday 2-3pm London time

To provide feedback on this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Huaqing Fu by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Huaqing Fu, re: Electrolytic manganese flake fob China price.’

To see all Fastmarkets pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html