PRICING NOTICE: Launch of equivalent-grade copper cathode premium assessments

The cif Europe and cif China price assessments will support Fastmarkets’ current benchmarks in Grade A exchange-deliverable markets.

Demand and pricing interest in EQ cathodes has risen since China’s decision to restrict high-quality scrap metal imports and since copper processing companies began to upgrade technology to deal with lower-grade material.

The specifications for the premium assessments are as follows:

Copper cathode equivalent grade, cif Europe

Quality: 99.9935% min copper conforming to LME specifications; Ag: 0.0025% max, As: 0.0005% max, Bi: 0.00020% max, Fe: 0.0010% max, Pb: 0.0005% max, S: 0.0015% max, Se: 0.00020% max, Te: 0.00020% max

Quantity: Min 25 tonnes

Location: cif Europe

Timing: Within 4 weeks

Unit: USD per tonne

Payment terms: Cash payment, other terms normalized

Publication: Fortnightly, Tuesday 4pm London time

Copper cathode equivalent grade, cif Shanghai

Quality: 99.9935% min copper conforming to LME specifications; Ag: 0.0025% max, As: 0.0005% max, Bi: 0.00020% max, Fe: 0.0010% max, Pb: 0.0005% max, S: 0.0015% max, Se: 0.00020% max, Te: 0.00020% max

Quantity: Min 25 tonnes

Location: cif Shanghai

Timing: Within 6 weeks

Unit: USD per tonne

Payment terms: LC, TT or DP, other payments normalized to cash

Publication: Fortnightly, Tuesday 4pm London time

Fastmarkets hopes to bring needed price discovery and transparency to these markets and encourages those participating as buyers or sellers to get in touch with either Hassan Butt or Sally Zhang by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Hassan Butt, re: Copper cathode equivalent grade cif Europe’ or ‘FAO: Sally Zhang, re: Copper cathode equivalent grade cif Shanghai’.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.