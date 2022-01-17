PRICING NOTICE: Launch of fob China graphite electrodes price assessments

The launch of the two fob China price assessments follows a consultation period that ended on Wednesday January 12.

The price specifications will be as follows:

MB-GRA-0043 Graphite electrodes, high power, fob China, $ per tonne

Quality: 350-450mm diameter

Quantity: Minimum 20 tonnes

Location: fob China

Timing: Spot

Publication: Every two weeks, Wednesdays, by 4pm London.

MB-GRA-0044 Graphite electrodes, ultra high power, fob China, $ per tonne

Quality: 450-650mm diameter

Quantity: Minimum 20 tonnes

Location: fob China

Timing: Spot

Publication: Every two weeks, Wednesdays, by 4pm London.

Graphite electrodes are used in electric-arc furnaces for the production of steel as well as other molten metal processes. Pricing these products would be highly complementary to Fastmarkets’ existing coverage of steel, its feedstocks and related materials, as well as informing market participants in other non-ferrous markets about a key cost component.

In addition, the production process for graphite electrodes is similar to the manufacture of synthetic graphite for battery anodes.

Therefore, covering the graphite electrode market would provide additional insight into existing coverage of the downstream natural graphite market aimed at the battery anode sector.

To provide feedback on these prices, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Jon Stibbs or Sybil Pan by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Jon Stibbs, Sybil Pan: graphite electrodes’.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

