PRICING NOTICE: Launch of fob China stainless HRC, CRC assessments
Fastmarkets on Wednesday July 31 launched weekly export price assessments for stainless steel cold-rolled coil, grade 304 (2mm), fob China, $/tonne and stainless steel hot-rolled coil, grade 304, fob China, $/tonne.
The launch of these assessments following a month-long consultation reflects China’s status as a major exporter of stainless steel. They will serve as important benchmarks for the international market.
The full specifications of these assessments are as follows:
Assessment: Stainless steel cold-rolled coil, grade 304 (2mm), fob China, $/tonne
Quality: 1,200-1,219mm width, 2mm thickness
Quantity: 20-1,000 tonnes
Location: fob China
Timing: 3-8 weeks
Unit: US$/tonne
Payment terms: Letter of credit on sight
Publication: Every Wednesday, 5-6pm Singapore time
Notes: 2B surface finish. Trimmed or slit-edge.
Assessment: Stainless steel hot-rolled coil, grade 304, fob China, $/tonne
Quality: 1,500mm width, 4mm thickness
Quantity: 20-1,000 tonnes
Location: fob China
Timing: 3-8 weeks
Unit: US$/tonne
Payment terms: Letter of credit on sight
Publication: Every Wednesday, 5-6pm Singapore time
Notes: No1 surface finish. Trimmed or slit-edge.
To provide feedback or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter for these assessments, please contact Lee Ken Kiat by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Lee Ken Kiat, re: stainless steel cold-rolled coil, grade 304 (2mm), fob China, $/tonne and stainless steel hot-rolled coil, grade 304, fob China, $/tonne.’To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.