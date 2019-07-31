PRICING NOTICE: Launch of fob China stainless HRC, CRC assessments

The launch of these assessments following a month-long consultation reflects China’s status as a major exporter of stainless steel. They will serve as important benchmarks for the international market.

The full specifications of these assessments are as follows:

Assessment: Stainless steel cold-rolled coil, grade 304 (2mm), fob China, $/tonne

Quality: 1,200-1,219mm width, 2mm thickness

Quantity: 20-1,000 tonnes

Location: fob China

Timing: 3-8 weeks

Unit: US$/tonne

Payment terms: Letter of credit on sight

Publication: Every Wednesday, 5-6pm Singapore time

Notes: 2B surface finish. Trimmed or slit-edge.

Assessment: Stainless steel hot-rolled coil, grade 304, fob China, $/tonne

Quality: 1,500mm width, 4mm thickness

Quantity: 20-1,000 tonnes

Location: fob China

Timing: 3-8 weeks

Unit: US$/tonne

Payment terms: Letter of credit on sight

Publication: Every Wednesday, 5-6pm Singapore time

Notes: No1 surface finish. Trimmed or slit-edge.

To provide feedback or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter for these assessments, please contact Lee Ken Kiat by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Lee Ken Kiat, re: stainless steel cold-rolled coil, grade 304 (2mm), fob China, $/tonne and stainless steel hot-rolled coil, grade 304, fob China, $/tonne.’