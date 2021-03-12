PRICING NOTICE: Launch of Poland domestic steel wire rod assessment

Following a month-long consultation period, Fastmarkets has launched a weekly steel wire rod (drawing quality), domestic, delivered Poland, zloty/tonne price assessment.

The Polish market plays an important role as both an importer and exporter due to its central location in Europe, neighboring the key German market while also serving as a price indicator for much of Eastern Europe.

Poland has two major wire rod producers, ArcelorMittal Sosnowiec and CMC Zawiercie, with a total nameplate capacity of 1.3 million tonnes per year.

In 2019, wire rod apparent consumption in Poland was about 1.4 million tonnes, with imports amounting 640,000 tonnes and exports about 450,000 tonnes, according to the Polish distributors association, PUDS.

The specifications for the price are as follows:

MB-STE-0891 Steel wire rod (drawing quality), domestic, delivered Poland, zloty/tonne

Quality: Drawing quality, s235jr, SAE1006 - below 0.25% carbon content, standard diameter 5.5mm

Quantity: 25-500 tonnes

Location: Delivered Poland

Timing: 6 weeks

Unit: PLN/tonne

Publication: Weekly, Friday, 2-3pm London time

Fastmarkets has no financial interest in the level or direction of the assessment.

To provide feedback on this proposal or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Julia Bolotova by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Julia Bolotova, re: Poland wire rod assessment’.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.