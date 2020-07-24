PRICING NOTICE: Launch of tantalum concentrate price

After undertaking an extensive consultation period that began on May 18, which was then extended by one month on June 16, Fastmarkets has launched a price assessment for tantalite, basis min 25% Ta2O5, cif China price.

The extended period of consultation with the market has confirmed an appetite for third-party price assessments for tantalum.

Tantalum prices had found support earlier in the year from supply tightness and concerns about obtaining material during the Covid-19-related lockdown in Rwanda. No tantalum mines were allowed to operate during the lockdown in the country, which accounts for the majority of global tantalum output.

Tantalum prices are now trading around their highest level since the beginning of the year.

Meanwhile, demand for tantalum is likely to continue to rise, with the electrification of homes and the increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G communications technologies.

Tantalum is mainly used in high-performance capacitors, superalloys, aerospace components, and military and consumer electronics.

The specifications for this assessment are as follows:

Assessment: Tantalite, basis min 25% Ta2O5, cif China

Quality: Lump 0-10mm grain concentrate; Ta2O5 25% min; Nb2O5 15% min; U3O8+ThO2 0.10% max

Quantity: Minimum 10-tonne lots

Location: cif main ports China

Unit: USD per lb Ta2O5

Payment terms: Provisional payment against scan copy of the full set of documents, balance upon finalization or DP or provisional payment after arrival at destination port, balance upon finalization; other payment terms normalized.

Publication: Weekly; Fridays 2-3pm London time.

To provide feedback on this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Ewa Manthey by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Ewa Manthey, re: Tantalum pricing.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology