PRICING NOTICE: Launch of weekly Taiwan import ferrous scrap assessment
Steel First will launch the following weekly ferrous scrap assessment on Friday May 8:
Taiwan import ferrous scrap HMS1&2 (80:20 mix) $ per tonne cfr main port
Quantity: Minimum 200 tonnes (containerized)
Location: CFR Taiwan main port
Timing: Up to three months
Unit: US$/tonne
Payment terms: LC, bank transfer
Publication: Weekly; Friday, 7pm Singapore time
For queries or contributions to the assessment, please contact Juan Weik at juan.weik@steelfirstasia.com