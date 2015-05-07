PRICING NOTICE: Launch of weekly Taiwan import ferrous scrap assessment

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Taiwan import ferrous scrap HMS1&2 (80:20 mix) $ per tonne cfr main port

Quantity: Minimum 200 tonnes (containerized)

Location: CFR Taiwan main port

Timing: Up to three months

Unit: US$/tonne

Payment terms: LC, bank transfer

Publication: Weekly; Friday, 7pm Singapore time

For queries or contributions to the assessment, please contact Juan Weik at juan.weik@steelfirstasia.com