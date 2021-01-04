PRICING NOTICE: Nickel arbitrage calculation changes on import tax cut from January 1, 2021

Nickel full-plate cathodes count as a product that will see tax reduced as part of China’s move.

The formula consists of three parts:

a) Shanghai Futures Exchange front-month contract close + domestic market spot premium/discount = China spot market price

b) (London Metal Exchange three-month price at 3pm Shanghai time + premium in-warehouse Shanghai) x 1.13 x1.01 x forex rate + 200 = cost for imported nickel

c) The final import arbitrage result comes from (a minus b).

The import tax for nickel used in the Fastmarkets’ daily arbitrage calculation was 2% prior to January 1, 2021.

Fastmarkets published the Shanghai Base Metals Physical Arbitrage Methodology in November 2020 to provide an indication of when arbitrage windows open for importing physical base metals into China.

