PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on iron ore indices

The consultation, which is open until February 26, seeks to ensure that our audited methodologies and price specifications continue to reflect the physical markets for the iron ore grades they cover, while complying with the principles of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (Iosco) - including all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequencies.

The prices subject to this annual review are as follows:

Iron ore 58% Fe fines high-grade premium, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne [MB-IRO-0016]

Iron ore 58% Fe fines, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne [MB-IRO-0015]

Iron ore 62% Fe fines, % Al2O3 VIU, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne [MB-IRO-0021]

Iron ore 62% Fe fines, % Fe VIU, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne [MB-IRO-0018]

Iron ore 62% Fe fines, % Si VIU, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne [MB-IRO-0020]

Iron ore 62% Fe fines, 0.01% P VIU, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne [MB-IRO-0024]

Iron ore 62% Fe fines, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne [MB-IRO-0008]

Iron ore 62% Fe fines, fot Qingdao, $/tonne conversion [MB-IRO-0022]

Iron ore 62% Fe fines, fot Qingdao, yuan/wet tonne [MB-IRO-0011]

Iron ore 62% Fe low-alumina fines, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne [MB-IRO-0144]

Iron ore 62% Fe Pilbara blend fines, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne [MB-IRO-0114]

Iron ore 63% Fe Australia-origin lump ore premium, cfr Qingdao, US cents/dmtu [MB-IRO-0010]

Iron ore 65% Fe blast furnace pellet, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne [MB-IRO-0012]

Iron ore 65% Fe Brazil-origin fines, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne [MB-IRO-0009]

Iron ore 65% Fe fines, % Fe VIU, cfr Qingdao $/tonne [MB-IRO-0019]

Iron ore 66% Fe concentrate, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne [MB-IRO-0013]

Iron ore implied pellet premium over 65% Fe Brazil-origin fines, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne [MB-IRO-0150]

Iron ore product differential - 62% Fe Pilbara Blend fines, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne [MB-IRO-0076]

To provide feedback on the annual review of the above-listed prices, please contact pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Peter Hannah, re: iron ore methodologies.’

Please specify if your response is confidential. Opinions offered in confidential responses may be referenced, but will not be attributed in any way.

Fastmarkets will publish the outcome of this annual review by March 8, including a summary of the feedback unless marked as confidential. Any proposals to make material changes, discontinue or launch prices will involve a separate market consultation, the length of which will depend on how substantial the change is for the industry.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.