PRICING NOTICE: Poland rebar price to be published early due to holiday

In accordance with the Fastmarkets holiday pricing schedule, weekly and monthly EMEA, CIS and Turkey ferrous prices will not be published during UK public holidays and holidays that take place in the country where the price in question is based. Instead, they will be published on the preceding day (or the following day as appropriate).

Therefore, the weekly steel reinforcing bar (rebar) domestic, exw Poland, zloty/tonne assessment will be published a day early in the week commencing April 27 and May 4 due to the Labor Day and UK early May bank holiday respectively.

The Fastmarkets holiday pricing schedule can be found here.

For all Fastmarkets pricing methodologies visit https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.