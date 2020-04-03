PRICING NOTICE: Postponing launch of ferro-niobium delivered consumer works dp Europe assessment

Earlier this year, Fastmarkets carried out an initial consultation with market participants that showed support for the publication of this price. Fastmarkets proposed to launch a new weekly price assessment on April 8.

But liquidity in the spot market has thinned substantially since then because of weakening demand and global uncertainty amid the global Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak. We have therefore decided to suspend the launch of the ferro-niobium price at this time.

Fastmarkets will continue to monitor the situation and will reassess the viability of launching this price over the next few months. We will notify the market of any change.

To provide feedback on this postponement or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to any of our prices, please contact Ewa Manthey by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Ewa Manthey, re: ferro-niobium delivered consumer works Europe duty-paid price.

Fastmarkets had also launched an informal consultation on tantalum pricing which will now also be postponed.

To see all Fastmarkets pricing methodology and specifications documents go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology