PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to alter US HRC deadline

The extra hour will give the editorial team more time to consider the inputs collected during the preceding data collection period, with the number of data inputs for each pricing session having increased since the frequency of the index was moved to daily in November 2017. Inputs received after 3pm will be included in the calculation of the index for the subsequent pricing period.

The change to the deadline for data submissions will not affect the time that the final index price is published. The index will continue to be published daily from 4-5pm New York time.

The one-month consultation period for this proposed amendment will end on Friday February 7, with changes taking place - subject to market feedback - beginning February 10.

To provide feedback on this index, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this index, please contact Grace Asenov at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Grace Asenov re: US HRC data submissions deadline.”

To see all of Fastmarkets AMM’s pricing methodology and specification documents, click here.