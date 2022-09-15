PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to amend China Grayback Coated Duplex Board assessment

Fastmarkets RISI is proposing to amend the price assessment for China Grayback Coated Duplex Board (Commodity) in PPI Asia.

Following the launch of two new grayback coated duplex board prices by sister company UM Paper in June, we propose to include them in the calculations for Grayback Coated Duplex Board (Commodity), 250g, delivered in East China.

The proposed inclusion might affect the price assessment in the first month, but it will make the assessment more robust going forward and be an improved reflection of the dynamic boxboard market in China. The amendment will take place, subject to market feedback, on July 30, 2021.

To provide feedback on this proposal or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com, mentioning “China Grayback Coated Duplex Board” in the subject line, by July 18, 2021.

