PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to amend cut-off time for inclusion of data in Fastmarkets’ iron ore indices

The following indices would adopt the 6pm cut-off time for data inclusion under this proposal:

Iron ore 58% Fe fines high-grade premium, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne [MB-IRO-0016]

Iron ore 58% Fe fines, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne[MB-IRO-0015]

Iron ore 62% Fe fines, % Al2O3 VIU, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne [MB-IRO-0021]

Iron ore 62% Fe fines, % Fe VIU, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne [MB-IRO-0018]

Iron ore 62% Fe fines, % Si VIU, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne [MB-IRO-0020]

Iron ore 62% Fe fines, 0.01% P VIU, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne [MB-IRO-0024]

Iron ore 62% Fe fines, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne [MB-IRO-0008]

Iron ore 62% Fe fines, fot Qingdao, $/tonne conversion [MB-IRO-0022]

Iron ore 62% Fe fines, fot Qingdao, yuan/wet tonne [MB-IRO-0011]

Iron ore 62% Fe low-alumina fines, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne [MB-IRO-0144]

Iron ore 62% Fe Pilbara blend fines, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne [MB-IRO-0114]

Iron ore 63% Fe Australia-origin lump ore premium, cfr Qingdao, US cents/dmtu [MB-IRO-0010]

Iron ore 65% Fe blast furnace pellet, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne [MB-IRO-0012]

Iron ore 65% Fe Brazil-origin fines, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne [MB-IRO-0009]

Iron ore 65% Fe fines, % Fe VIU, cfr Qingdao $/tonne [MB-IRO-0019]

Iron ore 66% Fe concentrate, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne [MB-IRO-0013]

Iron ore implied pellet premium over 62% Fe fines, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne [MB-IRO-0080]

Iron ore implied pellet premium over 65% Fe Brazil-origin fines, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne [MB-IRO-0150]

Iron ore product differential - 62% Fe Pilbara Blend Fines, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne [MB-IRO-0076]

The aim of the proposed change is to facilitate more timely publication of the indices. The publication time remains unchanged, at 6.30pm Singapore time.

The consultation period for this proposed amendment starts from Monday May 4 and will end on Friday May 29. The amendment will take place, subject to market feedback, on Monday June 1.

To provide feedback on this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Peter Hannah by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Peter Hannah, re: Iron ore data cut-off time.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.