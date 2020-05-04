PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to amend Fastmarkets’ 66% Fe iron ore concentrate index specifications

The current sizing specifications of this index are:

Maximum Size >80% <0.15mm. Undersize maximum 20%<0.05mm

The proposed new specification would remove the undersize maximum to leave just the “Maximum Size >80% <0.15mm” limit.

All other chemical and physical specification details outside of the removal of this undersize maximum would remain unchanged under this proposal.

The consultation period for this proposed amendment starts from Monday May 4 and will end on Friday May 29. The amendment will take place, subject to market feedback, on Friday June 5.

To provide feedback on this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Peter Hannah by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Peter Hannah, re: Iron Ore 66% Fe Concentrate.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.