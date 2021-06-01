PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to amend Fastmarkets’ methodology for Taiwan steel scrap price assessment

This consultation, which will be open until July 1, 2021, seeks to ensure that our methodology continues to reflect the physical market under the price assessment for MB-STE-0464 steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix), US material import, cfr main port Taiwan. This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

To provide feedback on the annual review of the price assessment for steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix), US material import, cfr main port Taiwan, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Paul Lim by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Paul Lim re: annual methodology review of Fastmarkets Taiwan Steel Scrap Index.’

Please specify whether your response is confidential. Opinions offered in confidential responses may be referenced but will not be attributed in any way.

Fastmarkets will publish the outcome of this methodology review by July 5, including all feedback unless noted as confidential. Any proposals to make material changes, discontinue or launch prices will involve a separate market consultation, the length of which will depend on how substantial the change would be for the industry.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology