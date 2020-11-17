PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to amend manganese ore 44% Mn index specifications

For its manganese ore 44% Mn, cif Tianjin, $/dmtu index, Fastmarkets proposes to change the silica content to a base of 10% and a max 15%, from a base of 11% and max of 12%, in its specifications in response to product changes in the market.

The current specifications are:

MB-MNO-0001 Manganese ore 44% Mn, cif Tianjin, $/dmtu

Quality: 5.5-75mm lump. Manganese base 44%, range 42-48%; iron base 5%, max 16%; silica base 11%, max 12%; phosphorous base 0.10%, max 0.16%; alumina base 5%, max 14%; moisture: base 4%, max 12%

Quantity: Min 5,000 tonnes

Location: cif Tianjin, China (normalized for any Chinese mainland sea port)

Timing: Within nine weeks

Unit: US$ per dry metric tonne unit

Payment: Cash or equivalent

Publication Friday, 3pm London

The new specifications would be:

MB-MNO-0001 Manganese ore 44% Mn, cif Tianjin, $/dmtu

Quality: 5.5-75mm lump. Manganese base 44%, range 42-48%; iron base 5%, max 16%; silica base 10%, max 15%; phosphorous base 0.10%, max 0.16%; alumina base 5%, max 14%; moisture: base 4%, max 12%

Quantity: Min 5,000 tonnes

Location: cif Tianjin, China (normalized for any Chinese mainland sea port)

Timing: Within nine weeks

Unit: US$ per dry metric tonne unit

Payment: Cash or equivalent

Publication: Friday, 3pm London

The consultation period for this proposed amendment starts from November 17 and will end on December 15.

The amendment will then take place, subject to market feedback, on December 20.

To provide feedback on this index or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this index, please contact Jon Stibbs by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Jon Stibbs, re: 44% manganese ore.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.