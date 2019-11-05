PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to change frequency of germanium, tellurium assessments

Fastmarkets selects the frequency of publication of its price assessments after considering the number of data points (deals, bids, offers, deals heard and assessments) that it can reasonably expect to collect on a consistent basis in the selected collection window to support the price assessment process.

There has been a fall in spot liquidity in these three markets over the past year. Therefore, Fastmarkets proposes to publish these three price assessments on a weekly basis on Fridays instead of twice-weekly (Wednesdays and Fridays) at present.

The proposed changes will allow for the capture of a larger number of transactions during the week thereby helping to improve the liquidity of the assessments.

Fastmarkets will continue to track the evolution and progress of the germanium and tellurium markets and is committed to increasing the frequency of publication of those three assessments should liquidity improve.

The consultation period for these proposed changes will end one month from the date of this pricing notice, on December 5, with changes taking place, subject to market feedback, from Wednesday December 11. The price will subsequently be published on a weekly basis every Friday.

The specifications are laid out below, with the proposed new price frequency in bold.

Assessment: Tellurium 99.9-99.99% Te min, in-whs Rotterdam, $/kg

Quality: Ingots, sticks or powder. Te 99.9- 99.99%, no other elements specified

Quantity: Min 100 kg (+/-2%)

Location: In-whs Rotterdam

Timing: Prompt release

Unit: USD/kg

Payment terms: Cash, other terms normalized

Publication: Weekly. Friday between 2pm and 3pm London time

Assessment: Germanium 99.99% Ge, in-whs Rotterdam, $/kg

Quality: Ingot. Ga 99.999%, no other elements specified

Quantity: Min 100 kg (+/- 2%)

Location: In-whs Rotterdam

Timing: Prompt release

Unit: USD/kg

Payment terms: Cash, other terms normalized

Publication: Weekly. Friday between 2pm and 3pm London time

Assessment: Germanium dioxide, in-whs China, $/kg

Quality: GeO2 99.99 % min, Ge 69 % approx.

White powder

Quantity: Min 100 kg (+/- 2%)

Location: In-whs China

Timing: Prompt release

Unit: USD/kg

Payment terms: Cash, other terms normalized

Publication: Weekly. Friday between 2pm and 3pm London time

We will continue to make available historical data related to the three price assessments in the Fastmarkets price book.

To provide feedback on this proposal or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these assessments, please contact Cristina Belda by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Cristina Belda, re: Germanium, tellurium assessment frequency

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.